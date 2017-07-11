SeaWorld offers “up close” tours of orcas

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – SeaWorld Orlando is now offering “up-close” tours of its killer whales where visitors hear stories from trainers and are educated about the habits of orcas.
The new “Killer Whale Up-Close Tour” announced Tuesday is another move by the theme park toward education and away from orca shows.
During the 45-minute tours, visitors will also watch husbandry demonstrations and learn the whales’ health care and feeding habits.
Reservations are required for the tours, which cost $79 per person and aren’t included in the regular admission ticket.
SeaWorld moved toward an emphasis on education following years of protests by animal rights activists, the documentary “Blackfish” and the 2010 death of a trainer, who was drowned by a whale.
The company has ended orca shows and stopped breeding orcas.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Storms cause damage, flooding in Tampa Bay area Monday evening
- Star of ‘The Little Couple’ joins St. Pete’s All Children’s Hospital as medical director
- Spring Hill brothers, 9 and 10, arrested for threatening deputies
- At least 16 killed in military plane crash in Mississippi
- Lakeland rescue dog with bucket list passes away
- Florida beachgoers form 80-person human chain to rescue family in water
- PHOTO: Huge rattlesnake spotted near Bartow
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.