Manatee sheriff seeks help finding missing, endangered man driving Jaguar

Peter Michael Carocci, 46, was reported missing.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing and endangered man.

Detectives say Peter Michael Carocci, age 46 of Sarasota, has been reported missing.

He may be driving a white 2003 Jaguar with FL tag ENWX41.

Peter may have been in the area of Founders Circle in Parrish at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

If you have information that can help investigators, contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

