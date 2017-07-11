Sarasota couple accused of animal cruelty, not caring for horses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota couple was arrested on charges of animal cruelty after officials said they failed to care for several horses living on their property.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded to a tip and found three out of four horses that appeared underweight and living in a pasture at 16444 Windburn Place.

Deputies said Benjamin and Wendy Watson were given a plan on March 1 to increase the horses’ weight. However, during follow-up the horses were still found to be without adequate food or water and were still underweight.

The Watsons signed over three of the horses after a veterinarian visit in April. One of the horses was since released back to them. The others remained in the care of Animal Services and placed in a new home for rehabilitation.

Benjamin and Wendy were each charged with felony Animal Cruelty: Failure to Act and Confinement of Animals without Water, a misdemeanor. Benjamin, 33, was arrested Thursday and released the same day on $2,000 bond. Wendy, 29, turned herself in on Monday and was released on $2,000 bond.

On Monday, another Sarasota man was arrested, accused of failing to care for eight animals on his property. (Full story)

