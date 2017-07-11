Portion of Central Ave. closed in St. Pete after bus, car collide

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after a PSTA bus and a vehicle collided Tuesday evening.

St. Petersburg police said the bus and a Honda Civic collided on Central Avenue at 48th Street at approximately 6:40 p.m.

Police said no one was seriously injured, but they estimate 13 patients were transported to three different hospitals.

Central Avenue will remain closed while police investigate.

