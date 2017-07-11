New iPhone could cost $1,200 or more

CUPERTINO, CA (KRON) — If you are waiting to buy the new version of the iPhone, well it may cost you more than you think.
Technology buffs are estimating that the iPhone 8 may cost $1,200 or more.
Some are even saying the price might be worth it due to the phone’s new design.
Developers say the phone’s front side will be all touch screen, which is a popular trend among competing phones.
The newly redesigned iPhone is expected to launch this fall to mark the device’s 10th anniversary.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Facebook friend request warning message is a hoax
- Bull runner nails a flip to avoid getting gored
- Watermelon Dress craze takes over social media
- Man proposes to girlfriend and her sister for touching reason
- Olympic star Simone Biles learns Harlem Globetrotters basketball tricks
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.