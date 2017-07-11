Naked Instagram model arrested in Clearwater hotel

Brissa Garcia-Dominguez

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A naked Instagram model from California was arrested in Clearwater last week.

According to an affidavit, Brissa Garcia-Dominguez, 24, caused a disturbance at the Edge Hotel on Gulf Boulevard on Wednesday.

Garcia-Dominguez was asked to leave by the night manager of the hotel, but she was observed by security going into another guest’s room on the property.

When officers responded, they found her naked. An officer handed her a towel to cover herself and Garcia-Dominguez allegedly used the towel to whip the officer in the face.

According to the arrest affidavit, Garcia-Dominguez also kicked and spit at the officers while they tried to place her under arrest.

Garcia-Dominguez is charged with trespassing and three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

She has over 75,000 followers on Instagram and most recently posted to the platform on Tuesday.

