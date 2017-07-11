Naked Instagram model arrested in Clearwater hotel

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A naked Instagram model from California was arrested in Clearwater last week.
According to an affidavit, Brissa Garcia-Dominguez, 24, caused a disturbance at the Edge Hotel on Gulf Boulevard on Wednesday.
Garcia-Dominguez was asked to leave by the night manager of the hotel, but she was observed by security going into another guest’s room on the property.
When officers responded, they found her naked. An officer handed her a towel to cover herself and Garcia-Dominguez allegedly used the towel to whip the officer in the face.
According to the arrest affidavit, Garcia-Dominguez also kicked and spit at the officers while they tried to place her under arrest.
Garcia-Dominguez is charged with trespassing and three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.
She has over 75,000 followers on Instagram and most recently posted to the platform on Tuesday.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Storms cause damage, flooding in Tampa Bay area Monday evening
- Star of ‘The Little Couple’ joins St. Pete’s All Children’s Hospital as medical director
- Spring Hill brothers, 9 and 10, arrested for threatening deputies
- At least 16 killed in military plane crash in Mississippi
- Lakeland rescue dog with bucket list passes away
- Florida beachgoers form 80-person human chain to rescue family in water
- PHOTO: Huge rattlesnake spotted near Bartow
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.