Man dead after jumping from plane in Volusia County

DELAND, Fla. (WESH) — Authorities in DeLand are investigating the death of a skydiver whose body was found with a partially deployed parachute.
The unidentified skydiver fell from a plane near the DeLand Municipal Airport at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and the circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation.
DeLand police said Tuesday afternoon that it does not appear as though the parachute malfunctioned.
Police said the parachute was partially deployed when they got to the crash site but they can’t be certain, whether the victim deployed the chute or it deployed on impact.
Authorities weren’t sure if the victim was with a group of other skydivers or on his own nor did they know whether he was a regular at Skydive DeLand.
The man was jumping under the auspices of Skydive DeLand.
Skydive DeLand is one of the nation’s busiest skydiving facilities and attracts jumpers of all skill levels.
