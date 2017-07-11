Judge rules delay in release of documents in Tampa Palms neo-Nazi case

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Devon Arthurs, 18, is accused of killing his two roommates in their Tampa Palms apartment in late May.

Arthurs told Tampa police detectives he had been a neo-Nazi and converted to Islam.

Arthurs claimed he killed his roommates because they didn’t respect his new religion, but his claims became even more grandiose.

Arthurs told police by killing his neo-Nazi roommates, he had prevented a terror attack they had been planning.

When police entered the apartment where the young men lived, they found the bodies of Arthurs’ roommates.

They also found explosives that could be used for making bombs.

Tuesday, attorneys representing several media outlets sought the release of evidence and documents in the case.

A Hillsborough County judge ruled that some of the documents in the case can be released in 30 days.

“It’s key for the public to be able to look into criminal investigations and pre-trial proceedings to find out what the true facts are, rather than having to rely on the state or the public defender,” said attorney Gregg Thomas, who represented media outlets in the hearing.

Thomas says it’s unclear what the documents will show until they are released.

“Well, we won’t know until they are released, but I think their purpose is to constantly delay the prosecution of crimes. That’s the defense side. If you are a defendant in a criminal proceeding, the best thing is to not go to trial and not be sentenced for a crime,” said Thomas.

