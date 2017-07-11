Former CFO of HARC gets federal prison sentence

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Frank Pannullo told U.S. District Judge Mary Scriven that he is embarrassed and ashamed for his role in a scheme to defraud clients at the Hillsborough Association for Retarded Citizens.

Judge Scriven sentenced the 70-year-old former HARC chief financial officer to two years in federal prison, three years of supervision and ordered Pannullo to pay $600,000 in restitution.

A Target 8 investigation revealed the shady plan and the federal government started its investigation.

Target 8 Investigator Steve Andrews will have more information on the sentencing on News Channel 8 at 6.

