Former CFO of HARC gets federal prison sentence

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Frank Pannullo told U.S. District Judge Mary Scriven that he is embarrassed and ashamed for his role in a scheme to defraud clients at the Hillsborough Association for Retarded Citizens.
Judge Scriven sentenced the 70-year-old former HARC chief financial officer to two years in federal prison, three years of supervision and ordered Pannullo to pay $600,000 in restitution.
A Target 8 investigation revealed the shady plan and the federal government started its investigation.
Target 8 Investigator Steve Andrews will have more information on the sentencing on News Channel 8 at 6.
