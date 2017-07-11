Florida boy, 3, in body cast for jumping on trampoline

MIAMI (AP) – A 3-year-old Florida boy is in a cast from the waist down for an injury suffered while jumping at a trampoline park.
The case has circulated nationally on social media and raised questions about age restrictions for trampolines.
Kaitlin Hill said Tuesday her son Colton broke his thigh bone late last month while bouncing on a trampoline at an indoor park in Tampa that promoted toddler use. She says the orthopedic surgeon told them the repetitive pressure from jumping may have caused the fracture.
Hill’s Facebook post warning other families not to allow their toddlers on trampolines has been shared more than 235,000 times.
The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons says children younger than 6 years old should not be allowed on trampolines.
