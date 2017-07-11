Fisherman catches 600 pound marlin off Hawaii

(WFLA/CNN) — A New Mexico man has quite the fish tale to tell his friends and family.

Mike Bumberger was fishing in relatively shallow waters off Hawaii Kai on Monday when he managed to hook a marlin.

“It was a shock, he saw it jump out, my father saw it jump out of the water and then we saw it jumping in front of the boat after it was hooked and we just started reeling it in it was just a battle from there,” Bumberger said. “Fought it for about 50 minutes, and then it was a battle trying to pull it into the boat cause it’s so big as you can see so it was awesome.”

And take a look at the size of that marlin!

The owner of the boat that Bumberger chartered says the fish weighed in at six hundred-six pounds.

But he says the marlin was too big for the scale so it may weigh even more.

