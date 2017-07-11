Endangered man missing from Tampa

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered man from Tampa.

John Balaban, 55, was last seen Friday around 5:30 p.m. when he said he was going to the Target in University Plaza. He did not return home, and doesn’t have a cell phone.

Deputies say Balaban has several health issues that require medication that he doesn’t have with him. They also believe he may be suicidal.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s