Endangered man missing from Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered man from Tampa.

John Balaban, 55, was last seen Friday around 5:30 p.m. when he said he was going to the Target in University Plaza. He did not return home, and doesn’t have a cell phone.

Deputies say Balaban has several health issues that require medication that he doesn’t have with him. They also believe he may be suicidal.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200.

