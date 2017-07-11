Divers sift through legendary US bomber remains in underwater footage

ISLAND OF VIS, Croatia (WFLA/NBC) – Footage released by the Croatian Defense Ministry on Monday showed divers sifting through the wreckage of a US bomber.

The Tulsamerican crashed in the Adriatic Sea in 1944.

Divers discovered human bones near the wreckage.

Croatia’s State TV said the discovery was made at the site of the last B-24 liberator bomber last week, near the Island of Vis.

The wreckage was discovered in 2010 after a 17-year search. Three people were killed in the 1944 crash.

An effort is underway to recover pieces of the wreckage to Tulsa to display at the Air and Space Museum.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES