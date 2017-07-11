Divers sift through legendary US bomber remains in underwater footage

ISLAND OF VIS, Croatia (WFLA/NBC) – Footage released by the Croatian Defense Ministry on Monday showed divers sifting through the wreckage of a US bomber.

The Tulsamerican crashed in the Adriatic Sea in 1944.

Divers discovered human bones near the wreckage.

Croatia’s State TV said the discovery was made at the site of the last B-24 liberator bomber last week, near the Island of Vis.

The wreckage was discovered in 2010 after a 17-year search. Three people were killed in the 1944 crash.

An effort is underway to recover pieces of the wreckage to Tulsa to display at the Air and Space Museum.

