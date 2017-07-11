Cops: Woman sets boyfriend on fire, douses flames with urine

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities allege that a Pennsylvania woman set her sleeping boyfriend on fire and then threw buckets of urine on him to extinguish the flames.
Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton says 38-year-old Leigh Ann Sepelyak and the man argued early Sunday, and after he fell asleep, she doused him with gasoline and set him ablaze.
Her parents live upstairs, heard the man’s screams and rushed into the room. Burton says Sepelyak then threw at least two buckets of urine on him.
The couple had been urinating in buckets as to not disturb her parents.
Sepelyak was charged in Allegheny County with attempted homicide and arson. Court records don’t list an attorney for her, and a listed phone number couldn’t be found Tuesday.
Burton says the man’s injuries aren’t life-threatening.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Storms cause damage, flooding in Tampa Bay area Monday evening
- Star of ‘The Little Couple’ joins St. Pete’s All Children’s Hospital as medical director
- Spring Hill brothers, 9 and 10, arrested for threatening deputies
- At least 16 killed in military plane crash in Mississippi
- Lakeland rescue dog with bucket list passes away
- Florida beachgoers form 80-person human chain to rescue family in water
- PHOTO: Huge rattlesnake spotted near Bartow
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.