Child hospitalized after near-drowning in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A child was airlifted to a Manatee County hospital after emergency crews responded to a report of a near drowning.
It happened Tuesday at a residence on Sycamore Avenue on Anna Maria Island.
Manatee County EMS crews responded and the child was transported to Blake Regional Medical Center.
Details about the child’s condition have not been released.
