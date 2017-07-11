Authorities search for missing 9-year-old boy from Sebring

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has put out an alert for a 9-year-old boy missing from Highlands County.

Destin Morris was last seen in Sebring on Friday.

The boy has brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5-feet tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 402-7200.

