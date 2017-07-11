1 killed in accident involving Amtrak train, pickup truck in Highlands Co.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A person was killed in Highlands County during an accident involving a pickup truck and an Amtrak train Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the accident occurred before 3:18 p.m. at US 98 in Lorida.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Highlands County sheriff’s deputies found one person dead in the truck and one person injured on the train.

Deputies do not yet know what caused the crash, but reported seeing skid marks on the road at the intersection.

The sheriff’s office said US 98 will be shut down for several hours.

FHP is leading the investigation.

