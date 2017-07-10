WATCH: Stunning time lapse of supercell, lightning storm

Published:
Source: Jake Thompson via CNN

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Kan. (WCMH) — Time-lapse video shows amazing footage of a storm as it moved through Kansas on Friday.

Jake Thompson/LSM shared the video that shows the stunning lightning and the spinning supercell over a northwest Kansas plain.

The storm brought large hail as well as heavy rain to the area, according to CNN.

The supercell, known as a mesocyclone structure, was caught at sunset and continued into the night.

