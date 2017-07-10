WATCH: Stunning time lapse of supercell, lightning storm

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Kan. (WCMH) — Time-lapse video shows amazing footage of a storm as it moved through Kansas on Friday.
Jake Thompson/LSM shared the video that shows the stunning lightning and the spinning supercell over a northwest Kansas plain.
The storm brought large hail as well as heavy rain to the area, according to CNN.
The supercell, known as a mesocyclone structure, was caught at sunset and continued into the night.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Mystery: Man found near Pasco intersection dies from injuries
- Thousands of old photos of Tampa released to public
- Monkey business: Ocala man says primates swarm his property
- Search underway for Pasco man accused of hitting woman with baseball bat
- PHOTO: Huge rattlesnake spotted near Bartow
- Alligator attack caught on camera
- Unborn baby and woman killed, several injured in shooting at gender reveal party