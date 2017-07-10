Valrico man charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Valrico man was arrested and charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography on Saturday.

George Tay, 55, had been under investigation since mid-April after images of child pornography were found on his work computer.

Tay was placed on administrative leave by his employer, BrightVolt, in April.

A manager was troubleshooting Tay’s computer after experiencing technical issues when he found what appeared to be videos of child pornography on the computer’s hard drive.

BrightVolt officials filed a report with the Lakeland Police Department and Tay’s computer was seized.

Tay returned to his home the same day and left a note for his wife, stating he was sorry and gave her instructions on how to proceed.

His wife called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and a missing and endangered adult report was filed on April 19.

Online banking statements showed Tay made a deposit to purchase a shotgun earlier that afternoon.

HCSO learned Tay was back at home the next day, April 20. Deputies responded to the home and took him into custody under the Baker Act Law.

Detectives found at least 100 images of child pornography on the computer. Some of the images were of children being sexually battered by adults and one image was of a child under the age of five.

Tay is charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography. He remains in the custody of HSCO and will be brought to Polk County at a later date.

BrightVolt terminated Tay on April 20.

