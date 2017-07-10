Thousands of old photos of Tampa released to public

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Historians, photographers and Florida archivists, rejoice: the city of Tampa is releasing some 30,000 photos of daily life to the public for the first time.

According to a news release from the city, it’s releasing two recently digitized historic photographic collections.

The Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce Collection contains more than 30,000 images of events in Tampa from about 1950 until 1990.

The Tampa Photo Supply Collection includes more than 50,000 images taken by two local photographers.

Right now, about 1,000 photographs available online from each collection. More photographs are being added daily.

The collections will be available online and can be accessed here.

