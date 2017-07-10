Third suspect identified in Polk County Home Depot strong-armed robbery

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies have identified the third suspect wanted for strong-armed robbery at a Lakeland Home Depot store.
Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Exavier (also known as Xavier or Mya) Walker, 20, of Tampa. The suspect is a man dressed as a woman.
Walker is believed to be in the Tampa area.
His criminal history includes 29 prior felonies and 22 prior misdemeanors.
Omar McCrae and Malik Taylor were arrested Sunday night in Louisiana in connection with the robbery.
Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-233-TIPS, go online, or download the “P3tips” mobile app. Anonymity is guaranteed.
