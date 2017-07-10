Spring Hill brothers, 9 and 10, arrested for threatening deputies

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Two brothers, ages 9 and 10, are facing felony charges for threatening deputies in Hernando County.

Deputies were called to the Dollar Tree on Wendy Court in Spring Hill Saturday. The two boys said they ran away from home because they were punished by their mother for not cleaning their room.

The boys then got angry when deputies would not place them in foster care.

The 10-year-old boy told the deputies he would harm them if he was returned to his mom, and made comments about kicking and punching deputies. Deputies say the boy told them he wasn’t afraid to fight them because he had “jumped cops” in the past.

According to the arrest report, the 9-year-old then took a box cutter from a nearby table, opened it and pointed it at deputies, then laughed when they told him to put it down.

The 10-year-old tried running away from the store, but was stopped by a deputy. At that point, he started throwing his arms and shoulders in what deputies called a “frantic fashion.”

Both boys were eventually put in handcuffs. Both said they would run away and “cause problems” for their mother if they were returned to her.

The brothers were taken to Hernando County Jail. The Department of Juvenile Justice allowed them to be released to their parents. The 9-year-old was placed on home detention.

