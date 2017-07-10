Soldier arrested on terrorism charges in Hawaii, accused of supporting ISIS

An active-duty soldier assigned to Schofield Barracks will appear in federal court Monday on terrorism charges.

Ikaika Kang, 34, was arrested by an FBI SWAT team on July 8.

The Royal Kunia resident is accused of providing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

“Kang has been under investigation by the U.S. Army and the FBI for over a year. FBI assets and Army investigative resources were continuously deployed to ensure the public’s safety during the course of this investigation and Kang’s eventual arrest,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul D. Delacourt. “No document from the military made it to ISIS.”

A criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii alleges that Kang swore allegiance to ISIS, attempted to provide military documents to ISIS, and attempted to provide training to the terrorist organization.

Authorities say Kang is from Hawaii and a sergeant first class assigned to the 25th Infantry Division.

“He was trained as an air traffic controller and trained in combative,” said Delacourt.

Currently, the FBI believes that Kang was a lone actor and that he has not associated with others who present a threat to Hawaii.

Note that a criminal complaint is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in federal court.

