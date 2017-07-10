Sarasota man arrested after underweight animals found on property

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sarasota man was arrested last week after he failed to properly care for eight animals living on his property.

Ramon Gonzalez faces charges of cruelty to animals.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said agricultural deputies were made aware of two cows that appeared to be starving on Sinclair Drive.

When deputies got to Gonzalez’s home, they found the animals at the back of the property without grass, leaves or any vegetation.

A total of four cows, two horses, a miniature horse and a donkey were on the property, all underweight.

Gonzalez told deputies he knew the horse was underweight and had been trying to put weight on him.

He said he had been worming the animals with medication he bought from a veterinarian’s office, but admitted the animals had not been seen by a vet prior to him giving them the medication.

Gonzalez administered the worming medicine, guessing at what the animals needed.

Three horses, the donkey, one cow and three heifers were taken from the home. According to an affidavit, Gonzalez was cooperative during the investigation and signed the Owner Give Up forms for all eight animals.

