Polk County strong-armed robbery suspects arrested in Louisiana

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two strong-armed robbery suspects who had warrants for their arrest in Polk County were arrested Sunday night in Louisiana.

Arrest warrants were issued for 18-year-old Omar McCrae and 19-year-old Malik Taylor last week after deputies say they were involved in two robberies at Polk County Home Depots. A third suspect who was with them has not yet been identified.

Last Thursday, investigators say McCrae and Taylor went into the Winter Haven Home Depot and tried to steal gift cards. McCrae is accused of putting a 69-year-old female employee in a chokehold when she tried to confront them.

The pair is also accused of stealing gift cards from the Lakeland Home Depot last month.

Some of the stolen gift cards were in their position when the two were arrested at a hotel in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

