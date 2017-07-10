Police: Man used stun gun on 3 toddlers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) —A Springfield couple is charged with several felonies after police say the man used a stun gun on three toddlers.

Greene County authorities said Gale Epple, 22, allegedly used a stun gun on a 2-year-old girl and 1-year-old twins, the children of his 21-year-old wife, Shelby Crabtree.

Epple was charged Friday with three counts of child abuse or neglect, The Springfield News-Leader reported. Crabtree is charged with three counts of child endangerment.

A babysitter reported the alleged abuse.

A probable cause statement said Epple told investigators he used the stun gun for discipline. The statement also says Crabtree said she didn’t report it because she didn’t want the state to take her children.

Online court records don’t show the couple has attorneys to speak for them.

