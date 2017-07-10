Monkey business: Ocala man says primates swarm property

File photo: Rhesus monkeys in Key Lois, Florida. (File AP Photo/Bill Cooke)

OCALA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man says he’s got a monkey problem. Local media report that Brian Pritchard of Ocala says troops of rhesus monkeys have been invading his property in search of food in his deer feeders.

Cameras he set up to photograph deer instead contain pictures of dozens of monkeys.

Pritchard says the primates have eaten 250 pounds of food in recent days. Officials say the monkeys probably originated in nearby Silver Springs State Park, which recently shut down two areas because of increased monkey presence. It’s estimated that 200 monkeys live in the park but many are seen beyond its boundaries.

Pritchard said the troop appears organized and aggressive as the monkeys methodically take his deer food.

