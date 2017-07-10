Man arrested for being naked on Treasure Island beach

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A man arrested for being naked on a beach in Treasure Island told officers he was naked because he is a naturalist.
Police responded to the beach Sunday night after a woman called because she was offended by the nudity.
Responding officers found 31-year-old Brandon Heaps naked. Heaps put on a pair of red shorts once officers made contact.
When he was asked why he was naked, Heaps said he is a naturalist.
He has been charged with exposure of sexual organs.
