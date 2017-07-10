Lightning sign F Tyler Johnson to 7-year, $35-million deal

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Tyler Johnson is staying with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The free-agent forward signed a new seven-year, $35 million deal to remain with the Lightning, General Manager Steve Yzerman announced Monday.
The 26-year-old Johnson had 19 goals and 26 assists in 66 games last season. He was tied for third on the Lightning in goals and power-play goals (six), and fifth with 45 points.
Overall, Johnson has totaled 89 goals, 122 assists and 102 penalty minutes in 308 career games over five seasons, all with Tampa Bay. He also has 21 goals and 21 assists in 47 career playoff games.
The Lightning missed the playoffs last season after reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2015 and the Eastern Conference finals in 2016. Earlier this month, Tampa Bay signed former Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi and four-time Stanley Cup-winning forward Chris Kunitz.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Spring Hill brothers, 9 and 10, arrested for threatening deputies
- Mystery: Man found near Pasco intersection dies from injuries
- Thousands of old photos of Tampa released to public
- Monkey business: Ocala man says primates swarm his property
- Search underway for Pasco man accused of hitting woman with baseball bat
- PHOTO: Huge rattlesnake spotted near Bartow
- Alligator attack caught on camera
- Unborn baby and woman killed, several injured in shooting at gender reveal party
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.