Lightning sign F Tyler Johnson to 7-year, $35-million deal

By Published:
Tyler Johnson at Thursday's Tampa Bay Lightning photo.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Tyler Johnson is staying with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The free-agent forward signed a new seven-year, $35 million deal to remain with the Lightning, General Manager Steve Yzerman announced Monday.

The 26-year-old Johnson had 19 goals and 26 assists in 66 games last season. He was tied for third on the Lightning in goals and power-play goals (six), and fifth with 45 points.

Overall, Johnson has totaled 89 goals, 122 assists and 102 penalty minutes in 308 career games over five seasons, all with Tampa Bay. He also has 21 goals and 21 assists in 47 career playoff games.

The Lightning missed the playoffs last season after reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2015 and the Eastern Conference finals in 2016. Earlier this month, Tampa Bay signed former Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi and four-time Stanley Cup-winning forward Chris Kunitz.

