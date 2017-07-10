Largo ‘piano man’ accused of hitting many sour notes, pocketing customers’ money

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The curtain has come down on a Largo “piano man.”
Cops tell News Channel 8 Randy Sheets sold 30 pianos belonging to 24 customers, but pocketed the proceeds.
This “piano man” was supposed to sell the pianos on consignment. He sold them, but cops say he took off with more than $250,000.
Lisa Williams asked Randy Sheets to sell her Schimel baby grand piano.
It’s even signed by the piano maker. That was last fall.
Months later, she found out it sold.
“He didn’t say, he never said anything about it to me or as far as I know, to anyone,” said Williams.
Williams is one of 24 victims who’ve come forward to say they’ve been ripped off by Sheets, owner of Randy’s Pianos in Largo.
“I think he was extremely unethical and apparently he knew that he was in financial trouble and had already been sued by somebody else,” said Williams.
Williams’ story is very familiar to Largo Detective Lara Young. She’s spent six months unraveling Sheets’ piano problems.
“All the victims are very upset and hurt that this is not just property, from what they say, it’s not like you pawn a TV. It’s something that’s been in their family a long time. Has sentimental value,” said Young.
Randy Sheets lives a Treasure Island duplex. After declaring bankruptcy in January, cops say he ran a piano business from it, storing the instruments in the garage.
Detectives believe he stole more than $253,000 from customers.
Where did all that cash go? Cops believe some of it went back into the business.
“Some what appears, were spent on personal items, houses, cars, vacations,” said Young.
Police say Randy Sheets made up all kinds of excuses when customers asked about their pianos and their money.
He told investigators he owed money to the IRS and things just got out of hand.
Sheets is charged with scheme to defraud, grand theft and theft from persons 65 years of age or older.
Follow Peter Bernard on Facebook
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- Spring Hill brothers, 9 and 10, arrested for threatening deputies
- Mystery: Man found near Pasco intersection dies from injuries
- Thousands of old photos of Tampa released to public
- Monkey business: Ocala man says primates swarm his property
- Search underway for Pasco man accused of hitting woman with baseball bat
- PHOTO: Huge rattlesnake spotted near Bartow
- Alligator attack caught on camera
- Unborn baby and woman killed, several injured in shooting at gender reveal party
when news happens
instantly available to you with the WFLA News App.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.