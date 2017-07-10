Lakeland rescue dog with bucket list passes away

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A rescued Chihuahua from Lakeland that spent the past few months checking off a bucket list has passed away.

Coffee Bean was rescued about three months ago by Tiffany and Billy Hutto after he was found abandoned and abused in Miami.

The couple then made a bucket list for the 17-year-old dog to help him spend his golden years experiencing the love he deserved. His family shared his story and his adventures on a Facebook page called Coffee Bean’s Amazing Adventure.

A post to the page Sunday evening announced Coffee Bean’s death with this message:

It is with the most profound sadness that I announce the passing of everyone’s favorite super hero – #Coffeebean. Our little vintage boy went to play with his sister at the rainbow bridge a little over an hour ago. Give us a little bit and I’ll be back on his page to explain some things. Thank you for all of your unwavering support and love for this remarkable little guy.”

Another post to the page on Monday said Coffee Bean was suffering from pancreatitis. He was taken to the hospital over the weekend and treated for pain, diarrhea and congested lungs. He later passed away.

Coffee Bean did not get to finish his bucket list, so his family said they will let two of their other dogs, Felix and Julio, finish it for him.

