Happy Birthday Urban Meyer! Former Florida football coach turns 53

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2007, file photo, Florida coach Urban Meyer leads his team onto the field for their NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky. Meyer is stepping down as coach after the Gators appearance in the Outback Bowl. In a statement released by the university on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2010, Meyer says "it is time to put my focus on my family and life away from the field." (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Florida football coach Urban Meyer celebrates his 53rd birthday today.

Meyer was the head coach of the Florida Gators from 2005 to 2010.

During his time at the University of Florida, he coached the Gators to two BCS National Championship Game victories in the 2006 and 2008 seasons.

Meyer’s winning percentage through the conclusion of the 2009 season was the highest among all active coaches with a minimum of five full seasons at a Football Bowl Subdivision program.

Meyer is 61-6 overall as coach of the Buckeyes and won the National Championship with Ohio State in 2014.

2017 Florida Gators Football Schedule

  • 09/02Michigan
    3:30 p.m.
  • 09/09Northern Colorado
    TBD
  • 09/16Tennessee
    3:30 p.m.
  • 09/23 @Kentucky
    TBD
  • 09/30Vanderbilt
    TBD
  • 10/07LSU
    TBD
  • 10/14Texas A&M
    TBD
  • 10/28Georgia
    3:30P
  • 11/04 @Missouri
    TBD
  • 11/11 @South Carolina
    TBD
  • 11/18UAB
    TBD
  • 11/25Florida State
    TBD

