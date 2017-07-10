Happy Birthday Urban Meyer! Former Florida football coach turns 53

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Florida football coach Urban Meyer celebrates his 53rd birthday today.

Meyer was the head coach of the Florida Gators from 2005 to 2010.

During his time at the University of Florida, he coached the Gators to two BCS National Championship Game victories in the 2006 and 2008 seasons.

Meyer’s winning percentage through the conclusion of the 2009 season was the highest among all active coaches with a minimum of five full seasons at a Football Bowl Subdivision program.

Meyer is 61-6 overall as coach of the Buckeyes and won the National Championship with Ohio State in 2014.

