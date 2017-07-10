Happy Birthday Urban Meyer! Former Florida football coach turns 53

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Florida football coach Urban Meyer celebrates his 53rd birthday today.
Meyer was the head coach of the Florida Gators from 2005 to 2010.
During his time at the University of Florida, he coached the Gators to two BCS National Championship Game victories in the 2006 and 2008 seasons.
Meyer’s winning percentage through the conclusion of the 2009 season was the highest among all active coaches with a minimum of five full seasons at a Football Bowl Subdivision program.
Meyer is 61-6 overall as coach of the Buckeyes and won the National Championship with Ohio State in 2014.
2017 Florida Gators Football Schedule
- 09/02
3:30 p.m.
- 09/09
TBD
- 09/16
3:30 p.m.
- 09/23 @
TBD
- 09/30
TBD
- 10/07
TBD
- 10/14
TBD
- 10/28
3:30P
- 11/04 @
TBD
- 11/11 @
TBD
- 11/18
TBD
- 11/25
TBD
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Watermelon Dress craze takes over social media
- Man proposes to girlfriend and her sister for touching reason
- Olympic star Simone Biles learns Harlem Globetrotters basketball tricks
- United takes 2-year-old’s seat away, forcing him onto mother’s lap for three hour flight
- Tampa Fire rescues baby ducks from storm drain
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.