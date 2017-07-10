Groomsman jailed in sexual assault of 15-year-old bridesmaid at Pennsylvania wedding

PITTSBURGH, PA (AP) — A 29-year-old groomsman has been jailed for sexually assaulting the 15-year-old bridesmaid he escorted at a Pennsylvania wedding.
John Sylvester Young pleaded guilty last week to statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors. The plea came after prosecutors dropped some of the charges against him.
Young and the bridesmaid were paired together at a September 2016 wedding.
Police say Young gave the girl several alcoholic drinks at the reception, kissed and touched her, and then had sex with her when the bridal party retired to a Pittsburgh-area hotel.
The girl was related to the groom who, prosecutors say, confronted Young and contacted authorities.
Young was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in jail by an Allegheny County judge.’
