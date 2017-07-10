Several streets flooded in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Storms moving through the Tampa Bay area led to flooding throughout the City of Tampa.

This is a list of locations that are flooded, according to city officials:

Bayshore Boulevard at the Selmon Expressway

Manhattan Avenue at Obispo Street: OUTSIDE LANES FLOODED

Manhattan Avenue at Tacon Street: OUTSIDE LANES FLOODED

Manhattan Avenue at San Luis Street: OUTSIDE LANES FLOODED

Manhattan Avenue at Leona Street: OUTSIDE LANES FLOODED

Manhattan Avenue at Corona Street: OUTSIDE LANES FLOODED

Kennedy Avenue at Rome Avenue: NOT PASSABLE

Kennedy Avenue at Cleveland Avenue: NOT PASSABLE

26th Avenue at 47th Street: NOT PASSABLE

30th Street at Bougainvillea Avenue: NOT PASSABLE

26th Street north of Busch Boulevard: NOT PASSABLE

Linebaugh Avenue at 22nd Street: 12 INCHES OF RAIN

Gandy Boulevard at Himes Avenue: PASSABLE

This is a developing situation, check back for updates on flood conditions.

