Several streets flooded in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Storms moving through the Tampa Bay area led to flooding throughout the City of Tampa.
This is a list of locations that are flooded, according to city officials:
- Bayshore Boulevard at the Selmon Expressway
- Manhattan Avenue at Obispo Street: OUTSIDE LANES FLOODED
- Manhattan Avenue at Tacon Street: OUTSIDE LANES FLOODED
- Manhattan Avenue at San Luis Street: OUTSIDE LANES FLOODED
- Manhattan Avenue at Leona Street: OUTSIDE LANES FLOODED
- Manhattan Avenue at Corona Street: OUTSIDE LANES FLOODED
- Kennedy Avenue at Rome Avenue: NOT PASSABLE
- Kennedy Avenue at Cleveland Avenue: NOT PASSABLE
- 26th Avenue at 47th Street: NOT PASSABLE
- 30th Street at Bougainvillea Avenue: NOT PASSABLE
- 26th Street north of Busch Boulevard: NOT PASSABLE
- Linebaugh Avenue at 22nd Street: 12 INCHES OF RAIN
- Gandy Boulevard at Himes Avenue: PASSABLE
This is a developing situation, check back for updates on flood conditions.
