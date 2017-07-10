Facebook friend request warning message is a hoax

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Frequent Facebook users are getting flooded with warning messages from friends.
The message warns users against accepting a friend request from a profile called, Jayden K. Smith.
The message goes on to say Smith is a hacker and adding him as a friend will make you vulnerable to a hacking scandal.
Here is what users say to look for:
“Please tell all the contacts in your messenger list not to accept Jayden K. Smith friendship request. He is a hacker and has the system connected to your Facebook account. If one of your contacts accepts it, you will also be hacked, so make sure that all your friends know it. Thanks. Forwarded as received. Hold your finger down on the message. At the bottom in the middle it will say forward. Hit that then click on the names of those in your list and it will send to them.”
While kindhearted users are trying to help by sharing the message, it is indeed just another hoax.
But, as always, you should not accept friends you do not know on Facebook because they will then be able to see what you’re posting.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Bull runner nails a flip to avoid getting gored
- Watermelon Dress craze takes over social media
- Man proposes to girlfriend and her sister for touching reason
- Olympic star Simone Biles learns Harlem Globetrotters basketball tricks
- United takes 2-year-old’s seat away, forcing him onto mother’s lap for three hour flight
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.