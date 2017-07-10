Crews trying to rescue person from dangling scaffold in Sarasota Co.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Rescue crews are trying to reach a person who is in a scaffold that is dangling from the side of an 18-story condo complex in Sarasota County.
A Sarasota Fire Rescue spokesperson said the condo complex is in the 600 block of South Palm Avenue.
The scaffold is 140 feet high.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.
