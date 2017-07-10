Crews trying to rescue person from dangling scaffold in Sarasota Co.

MOBILE USERS WATCH LIVE HERE

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Rescue crews are trying to reach a person who is in a scaffold that is dangling from the side of an 18-story condo complex in Sarasota County.

A Sarasota Fire Rescue spokesperson said the condo complex is in the 600 block of South Palm Avenue.

The scaffold is 140 feet high.

