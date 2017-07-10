Cops: Cocaine, hash oil, pills, pot in car of Sarasota woman who was driving backward

Summer Lemieux jail booking photo and the drugs that police say were in her car. Sarasota Police Department photos

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say they found an assortment of drugs in the car of a woman who they pulled over for driving backward down a Sarasota road.

Sarasota Police Department officers say they were responding to a 911 call about shots fired on Saturday night when they happened to see Summer Lemieux, 26, of Sarasota, driving in reverse on Goodrich Avenue.

Officers stopped Lemieux for improper backing. They asked her why she was driving her car in reverse and she responded, “What? What?”

Officers said marijuana was in plain view on her dashboard.

Then they looked inside her car and said they found the following:

  • 126.9 grams of marijuana
  • 3 grams of cocaine
  • Suspected hash/hardened THC oil
  • Prescription pills (hydromorphone & alprazolam)
  • Smoking pipe with marijuana in it
  • Weight scalesDrug paraphernalia

Officers gave Lemieux a traffic citation for improper backing.

She was also arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of Marijuana within 1000 feet of a church (felony)
  • Possession of Cocaine within 1000 feet of a church (felony)
  • 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (felony)

