Bull runner nails a flip to avoid getting gored

SPAIN (WFLA/NBC News) — One man is now Internet famous for a stunt he pulled in order to avoid being hit by a bull.
The man performed a spectacular flip over the back of the charging bull at the Running of the Bulls Festival in Spain.
He received winning applause from spectators.
Video of the feat was posted on Instagram on the second day of the annual festival.
Five people, including four Americans and a Spaniard, have been gored since the runs started on Friday.
In the bull runs, hundreds of people test their bravery and speed to dash through the streets with six fighting bulls without getting gored.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Watermelon Dress craze takes over social media
- Man proposes to girlfriend and her sister for touching reason
- Olympic star Simone Biles learns Harlem Globetrotters basketball tricks
- United takes 2-year-old’s seat away, forcing him onto mother’s lap for three hour flight
- Tampa Fire rescues baby ducks from storm drain
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.