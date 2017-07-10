Body camera video shows Pasco K9 track carjacking suspect in Wesley Chapel

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County K9 units quickly picked up the scent of a carjacking suspect in Wesley Chapel Sunday evening.

Body camera shows how deputies tracked Drequan Everett, 15, in the Carver Heights neighborhood.

“Without Fin, we wouldn’t have found Drequan for sure, he’s been running for a while from Dade City,” Sgt. Clinton Cabbage said.

Deputies said the car, a BMW, was carjacked earlier in the day in Hillsborough County.

Around 5:40 p.m., District 2 units received a request to assist the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Units responded to the area of Carver Heights and Wesley Chapel to investigate sightings of the vehicle and then the location of the tracker. Units began a coordinated effort to set a large perimeter around the vehicle as it began moving.

The Air Unit was activated and responded to the area as units maintained a moving perimeter attempting to set stop sticks ahead of the suspect. Upon Air Unit arrival, a traffic stop was attempted and Everett fled in the car.

Deputies were able to stop Everett at Ehren Cutoff and Parkway Boulevard. He then pulled onto Cherry Ridge Place and bailed. Investigators said Everett ran off into the woods where K9 Fin trailed him.

“Come out there and cut off a couple times and back into the woods and then we finally went around a fence into lakes subdivision and then around some more woods along a fence,” Sgt. Cabbage said. “Where he was hidden in the brush and the thick swamp, next to a body of water, we never would have found him.”

Sgt. Cabbage said it took about 30 minutes before Fin closed in on him.

“Probably about 20 yards before coming up on a Drequan, he said hey, I’m coming out. Don’t let the dog bite me,” he said.

Deputies apprehended him behind a resident’s home on Tigerflower Court.

“When the K-9 shows up, usually people start behaving,” said Sgt. Cabbage.

Everett is facing felony charges.

Hillsborough County detectives said there may be more suspects tied to the carjacking case.

Everett remains behind bars in the Pasco County jail.

