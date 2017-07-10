64 guns stolen from gunsmith’s home in Polk County

BABSON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of stolen guns are out on the streets after a home burglary in Polk County last week.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown suspect went into a home on Babson Drive on Friday and took a gun safe with 14 rifles as well as a suitcase with 50 handguns. The victim is apparently a gunsmith.
An Xbox game console, camera and cash were also stolen.
Deputies say the burglary happened between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.
