3 alligator attacks reported in 3 days in Southwest Florida

(WBBH) A 71-year-old woman was airlifted to the hospital after she was attacked by an alligator Sunday evening in Fort Myers, Florida.
Emergency crews say the woman was bitten on the arms and legs by the alligator which was believed to be just under 10.5 feet long.
The extent of the woman’s injuries has not been made available. She was flown to the hospital as a trauma alert.
The incident marks the third alligator attack in three days in Southwest Florida.
On Friday, a man diving for golf balls at a Charlotte County golf course was attacked, and a young boy was bitten on his ankle while swimming in the Peace River Saturday.
