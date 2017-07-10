2 teens critically injured in crash on I-75 in Manatee

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Tampa Bay area teenagers are among three people who were critically injured in a crash Sunday night on Interstate-75 in Manatee County.

Investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol say the teens were in a KIA Sportage that was driving northbound on I-75 and made an improper lane change and hit a Nissan Frontier that was also driving northbound.

The KIA Sportage then overturned and ejected one person onto the roadway and another person onto the shoulder of the road.

The crash happened at mile marker 219.

Three people in the Kia Sportage were critically injured: Steve Boyce, 19, of Brandon; Michelle Enriquez, 18, of Riverview; and Austin Keenan, 20, of Brandon.

Jorge Adriazola, 18, of Town n’ Country and Rafael Rivera, 17, of Bradenton suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Enriquez, Keenan and Rivera were not wearing seat belts, according to the FHP.

Brenda De Amicis Boisvert, 20, of Quartz Hill, California was driving the Nissan Frontier and suffered minor injuries.

The impact of the crash also caused the Nissan Frontier to be pushed into a Hyundai VeraCruz. The three people in the Hyundai VeraCruz were not injured.

Investigators say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

