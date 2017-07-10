2 Polk businesses destroyed by fire

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Polk County businesses were destroyed when a warehouse caught fire early Monday morning.

Polk County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire around 12:30 a.m.

The fire broke out at a warehouse on Bartow Road.

The warehouse is home to a couple of businesses. One of the destroyed businesses is Precision Wallboard which is a drywall company. The owner tells News Channel 8 he has been in this building for 16 years.

The entire building is a total loss. More than 30 firefighters were on scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

