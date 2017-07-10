12-year-old dies when ATV driven by 11-year-old crashes in Ocala

WESH Published:

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) — A 12-year-old girl died when an all-terrain vehicle being driven by an 11-year-old went off the road and overturned Sunday in Ocala.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Victoria Rial died shortly after the accident.

Investigators say the boy was driving Victoria and a 7-year-old boy when they went off the road, partially ejecting the girl. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The boys were not hurt.

Investigators say charges are pending.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

BACK TO TOP STORIES

Get our hottest stories
delivered to your inbox
Sign up for News Channel 8’s Newsletter to get
updates on the day’s top stories
Privacy Policy | Manage Newsletters

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s