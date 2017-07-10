12-year-old dies when ATV driven by 11-year-old crashes in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) — A 12-year-old girl died when an all-terrain vehicle being driven by an 11-year-old went off the road and overturned Sunday in Ocala.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Victoria Rial died shortly after the accident.

Investigators say the boy was driving Victoria and a 7-year-old boy when they went off the road, partially ejecting the girl. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The boys were not hurt.

Investigators say charges are pending.

