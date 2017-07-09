VIDEO: Bear cub gets head stuck in jar, becomes real-life Winnie the Pooh

LA VERNE, Ca. (WFLA) – Police in La Verne, California encountered a bear cub wandering around the woods with its head stuck in a jug, a scenario reminiscent of the storybook character Winnie the Pooh, who frequently got his head stuck in a jar full of honey.

The bear was captured on video Saturday at 8:30 am, thrashing around, clawing at its head and using a fence to pop off the plastic jug, according to a local NBC affiliate.

A police officer held the cub down while a wildlife agent removed the jug from its head.

Once freed, the cub was seen running back into the wild.

