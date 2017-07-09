Tampa police investigating armed robbery at pizza shop

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find an armed robbery suspect.

Police say the man went into Marco’s Pizza on Gandy Boulevard late Thursday night, showed a firearm and told the manager to open the safe before leaving with cash. 

The man had a shirt around his face, but police hope someone will still be able to recognize him. He is described as a black man between 5’10” and 6′, weighing about 160 to 170 pounds. At the time, he was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and had an Air Jordan backpack.

Detectives say the same man may have also been involved in another robbery that took place at a Citgo gas station on Gandy.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-873-8477.

