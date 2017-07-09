SUV crashes into Clearwater art studio

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – An elderly man crashed into a Clearwater art studio on Sunday afternoon, police say.

The Clearwater Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle inside a building on South Highland Avenue.

It’s unclear if any occupants were inside the studio, but police say no injuries were reported. We still don’t know how much damage was caused at this time.

This is a developing story. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more information is available.

