Prosecutor: Neighbor who fatally shot man trying to drown twin babies won’t be charged

ADA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma prosecutor says a man was justified in fatally shooting another man who was trying to drown his 3-month-old twin son and daughter.

Pontotoc County District Attorney Paul Smith said in a statement Thursday that David Cash Freeman was justified when he used deadly force against 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau.

Foster was shot to death on June 2 at his ex-girlfriend’s home in southeastern Oklahoma. The woman said Foster forced his way into her home, slammed her to the ground and tried to kill her and her infant twins.

Freeman, a neighbor, shot Foster three times after seeing him holding the infants under water in a bathtub while threatening the children’s mother with a knife.

Smith says the shooting “was certainly necessary under these gripping circumstances.”

