Pouncey twins give back to Lakeland community

Police Athletic League (PAL)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and his twin brother, Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey were back in their hometown of Lakeland for a good cause.

The former Florida Gators held the “Pouncey Twins Back to School Bash,” at the Police Athletic League Office in Lakeland on Sunday, a school-supply drive, providing children with everything from book bags and books to haircuts and hygiene products.

The drive was expected to provide supplies to over 1,000 area youth.

Organizers released the following statement after the event:

WOW! What a huge turnout today for the Annual Pouncey Twins Back to School Drive. THANK YOU to Maurkice Pouncey and Mike Pouncey for such a great weekend, giving back to the kids in our community.

Outstanding job by Second to None Barber Shop for the FREE haircuts today and all of the volunteers who helped with the free physicals, school supplies, food and bounce houses.

Our Lakeland Pal keeps growing!

