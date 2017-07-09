Unborn baby and woman killed, several injured in shooting at gender reveal party

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — A mass shooting near Cincinnati has left one person dead and several others — including children — injured.

It happened overnight in Colerain Township. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, at least nine people were shot, including three children. One woman died from her injuries.

Another woman, who was pregnant, was shot in the leg. She lost the baby.

Jim Love, the public information officer for Colerain Township Police, said that the victims were at a gender reveal party when the shooting happened. Neighbors said that the shooter fled the scene.

“As of right now, I do not know what instigated this,” Love told WLWT. “I do not know how this got started.”

Five victims were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. One victim is in critical condition, three are in fair condition and one is in stable condition according to the hospital. The three children were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center. There is no word on their condition.

“Hopefully there we can get some information and descriptions, all the information we need to be able to proceed and continue this investigation, hopefully get the people who did the shooting,” Love said.

